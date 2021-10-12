October 12, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, announced that the Victory Team, comprised of Sales Associates Michael Brannin and Craig Simpson, recently donated items to help local individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Savannah, Ga. for the fifth consecutive year.
This year, Brannin and Simpson delivered their largest donation to date and weeks ahead of schedule. Together, they donated 27 tents, 27 sleeping bags and five blankets to the new Street Outreach program at the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless before temperatures drop for the winter.
“Mike and I look forward to doing this community outreach every year and to helping those in need as we approach the holiday season,” said Simpson, a 2020 Top Producer and recipient of the 2019 Mitzi Award for Caring and Sharing. “We couldn’t provide these annual donations without our clients, who give us the opportunity to help others.”
Since 2017, the Victory Team has donated tents and sleeping bags to local nonprofit organizations — including Emmaus House, Union Mission, Inc. and the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless — in order to provide comfort to individuals and families without housing during the winter months.
“When we started this project, we wanted to help make a difference and to spread awareness of the needs of Savannah’s homeless population,” Simpson added. “We are very proud to announce that from word of our donations, we received an anonymous donation and have had corporate sponsors reach out to assist with increasing our outreach in the future. This is greatly appreciated, and we are so thankful for the additional support to assist those in need.”
Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt credits the Victory Team with going “above and beyond” to help members of the community who are experiencing homelessness.
“At Seabolt Real Estate, we value our community and want to serve Savannah in any way we can, whether that’s representing sellers, welcoming new homeowners or lending a helping hand,” said Seabolt. “We’re proud that Mike and Craig are part of the Seabolt Real Estate team and are inspired by their ongoing commitment to serving those who are most in need in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.