17382338131_2cef4f5c5f_o.jpg
Wayne C. Moore

October 14, 2022 - Bike Walk Savannah has received a $39,554.90 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). 

The grant will help finance BWS’s education programs, safety campaigns, bike lights for individuals in need, work with local governments to improve infrastructure, printing of the popular Bike SAV bike map and guide, pedestrian safety materials, and other programs aimed at making Savannah and Chatham County safer for people who ride bikes and walk for transportation and recreation.

