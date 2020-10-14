October 14, 2020 - Salacia Salts, a locally owned and operated bath and beauty products company in Savannah, is lending its fundraising hand to United Way of the Coastal Empire. The company will donate 15 percent of proceeds from Salacia Relaxations products sold through Nov. 19 to the United Way annual fundraising campaign.
United Way Campaign Chair, Chief Terry Enoch, presented Cari Clark Phelps, founder of Salacia Salts, with a United Way ‘work hat’ for stepping up to accept the Always United Challenge. “United Way of the Coastal Empire was founded by this community for the benefit of this community,” said Chief Enoch. “We’re grateful for the generosity of Salacia Salts and their customers for giving back to our community during this time of need.”
Phelps, commented, “It’s that time of the year when a lot of people think of others. Small business owners are no different. We’re uniting to raise funds to benefit United Way, and I extend the Always United Challenge to other business owners as well."
The Always United Challenge encourages local businesses and their customers to create a fun way to give back to the community. Some businesses have created United Way Days by donating a percentage of their sales for those days. Others have targeted menu items or specific merchandise in order to help. Participating businesses include Leopold’s Ice Cream, Roly Poly, Ganem Realty, the Savannah Theatre, and many more.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire kicked-off its 2020 annual fundraising on September 10 with a goal of $8 million. Funds raised from this annual campaign will be used to support some of the region’s best-performing nonprofit agencies. These agencies are working on the frontline to ensure that every child has the potential to succeed, adults can provide for their families, and everyone can lead a healthy life.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire funds nearly 100 programs and services 54 nonprofits in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.
To date, United Way has raised more than $1.75 million or 22 percent of the goal. The results of this year’s campaign will be announced at the Victory Celebration on Friday, Nov. 19.
For more information or to give, visit uwce.org.
