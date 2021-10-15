October 15, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. –1 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah. At this final luncheon of 2021, the Buy Local Board of Directors will recap the year and share what members can look forward to in 2022.
“2021 has been a year of remarkable growth for Buy Local, with more local businesses than ever before joining our membership,” explained Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “Our board has been working diligently to ensure the organization’s continued success in the new year, and we are excited to share these exciting projects and initiatives with our members at October’s lunch.”
In celebration of Halloween, attendees are encouraged to wear their costumes to this final Buy Local luncheon of 2021. Tickets to the luncheon have already sold out, but those who are not able to attend this month’s event can look forward to the annual Buy Local holiday party in December. Details and ticket information for the holiday party will be announced soon.
To learn more about Buy Local and membership, visit buylocalsavannah.com.
