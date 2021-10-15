October 15, 2021 - Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom has announced that their second annual Gala and Auction will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Richmond Hill City Center, 520 Cedar St. All proceeds raised during this event will benefit CB2TB and its mission to assist Veterans who have transitioned to civilian life.
CB2TB and event organizers are looking for area business owners to participate through sponsorships ranging from $500 up.
“This Gala is going to provide families with a fun and stress-free environment that the whole family can enjoy,” said CB2TB Co-Founder Lynnetta Smith. “This event is just one way to give back and thank our military members and their families. Please consider supporting us and our mission to improve the lives of our veterans.”
Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom is a family-owned and operated 501©3 nonprofit that uses personal experience and community relationships to assist military veterans and their families in transitioning from life inside the military to life outside. The organization helps each client transition into the workforce by providing professional development training, full-service image makeovers, and life coaching while underscoring the intrinsic dignity of each individual advancing into the workplace.
To learn more about CB2TB, visit combatboots2theboardroom.com, call 404.465.1735, or email Combatboots2theBoardroom@gmail.com. For sponsorship inquiries, email CombatBoots2theBoardroom@gmail.com.
