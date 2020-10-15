October 15, 2020 - Deep Center will host “Dismantling the School to Prison Pipeline,” a virtual community conversation with its Block by Block program, featuring some of Savannah’s most fearless high-school authors, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.
“Dismantling the School to Prison Pipeline” marks the culmination of a year-long process of research and creative production by youth and adult artists focused on how the complex system of the school-to-prison pipeline affects Savannah. From October 2019 to March 2020, youth interviewed community members and leaders from the Public School System and Juvenile Courts, explored neighborhoods with local historians and storytellers, planted a garden, and reimagined village healing. Once the group could no longer meet in person, workshops moved online for continued writing, revision, and final show planning through July. From this community research and creative exploration, we came to better understand and collectively create a vision of what’s possible when Savannah dares to tackle its most pressing problems with community- and youth-centered (and -led) solutions.
At the virtual event, young artists will perform spoken word pieces, discuss what they learned throughout the program year, and lead a Q&A session with visiting community members. Guests will also get a sneak peek of Block by Block’s full-color, visual album featuring youth-choreographed dance numbers and spoken word performances.
“We aren't able to gather an audience and showcase our young artists’ work in person,” said Block by Block teaching artist Ariel Felton, “but we didn’t want their hard work to go to waste! So at the end of the summer, we came together for a socially-distant filming of this visual album.”
Immediately following the event, Deep will roll out the full album, available via Deep’s website.
“Block by Block is a youth leadership program, so it was important that young people had a hand in the planning process every step of the way,” said Block by Block teaching artist Marquice Williams. “Together, they picked out poems to be featured, choreographed dances, created the show lineup, and even constructed a plan to get their content in front of as many faces as possible.”
Saturday’s event will be livestreamed on Youtube.
