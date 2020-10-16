October 16, 2020 - Coastal States Bank (CSB) recently made a contribution to the Forsyth Farmers’ Market through their initiative, the “Coastal States Community Commitment.”
“We are proud to support an organization that gives back to our community in multiple ways,” said CSB Regional President Brian Smith. “The Forsyth Farmers’ Market plays an important role in supporting our local farmers while also serving as a vital resource to multiple families within our community.”
The mission of Forsyth Farmers' Market is to promote understanding and participation in a local food system that supports sustainable production and increases access to local products. Forsyth Farmers’ Market, Inc. (FFM) manages Forsyth Park’s Saturday farmers’ market; operates the Farm Truck 912 mobile market, which serves low-income neighborhoods; and facilitates complementary nutrition education programming. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, FFM instituted the COVID-19 Food Fund in early April 2020 which assists both local farmers and low-income families in Savannah. Forsyth Farmers’ Market maintains the highest redemption rates for SNAP/EBT at a single farmers’ market each year in the state of Georgia.
"We are so appreciative of the support from Coastal States Bank,” said Forsyth Farmers Market Executive Director Jeb Bush. “The dollars will go to our COVID-19 Food Fund that delivers fresh produce to those most affected by the pandemic and also helps farmers who have lost the income stream from local restaurants not being open."
The Coastal States Community Commitment was established with a mission to strengthen and enhance the communities served by Coastal States Bank and its subsidiaries and affiliates through grants and employee volunteerism programs which support a diverse range of charitable efforts addressing local community needs and opportunities. For additional information about Coastal State Bank’s Community Commitment, go to https://www.coastalstatesbank.com/about-us/csb-community-commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.