October 18, 2021 - Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care throughout Chatham County. The mission of this organization is to recruit and train community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
This year, Savannah CASA will celebrate 30 years of child advocacy. This 30th Anniversary CASA Cocktail Celebration will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21 at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
This event will be an opportunity to recognize all those who contributed to the success of the organization. Savannah CASA will honor those who have been instrumental in the growth of their organization, including The Honorable John Beam, Mayor Van Johnson, Yvonne Hafer, Ryan Sewell, Toby Friedman, Wendy Owens, Ira Ruby, Steve Green, Jerry Rooney, and Tammie Mosley. In addition, past and current Chatham County Juvenile Court judges will be honored including Judges Patricia Stone, LeRoy Burke, III, Lisa Colbert, Lindretta Grindle Kramer, Thomas Cole, and Roxanne Formey.
“As we celebrate 30 years of advocacy, we also work towards expanding our services with the implementation of a Visitation & Family Support Center," said Kate Blair, Savannah CASA’s Executive Director. "This center will provide a safe and secure place for children in foster care to visit with their families. Contributions from our 30th Anniversary will be used to enhance the lives of children who have experienced abuse and neglect and their families. We are so excited for what the future holds for our organization!"
For those who are interested in attending or sponsoring this 30th Anniversary CASA Cocktail Celebration to benefit children in foster care, visit www.savannahcasa.org/30-years-of-advocacy.
