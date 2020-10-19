October 19, 2020 - Katrina Bostick, executive director of Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, has been named to the National Family Promise Affiliate Council.
Family Promise turns 31 this year. As part of their recent strategic planning, they commissioned an Affiliates Council. Family Promise has always collaborated, sharing ideas and best practices among affiliates and the national office. Leaders at the organization’s national level wanted to optimize that process and use Family Promise’s spirit of innovation and partnership to serve their ultimate goal: To help more than a million children change their futures by 2030.
Since the organization’s founding in 1986, Family Promise has served more than 1 million people, engage 200,000 volunteers a year, and have Affiliates in 43 states and over 200 communities.
“We stand at the brink of a new era for Family Promise, in which we can expand our influence on services and policies, affect many more lives, and bring the issue of family homelessness to the forefront,” Family Promise Chief Operating Officer Sandra Miniutti wrote in a letter to Bostick. “The Affiliate Council plays a critical role in achieving that. It helps us develop the programs, policies, and procedures that enable Affiliates to best empower families and mobilize volunteers, both now and in the years to come.”
Affiliate directors chosen for the council were nominated for participation because of their demonstrated success as Family Promise leaders and because of their passion for the nonprofit’s mission. Nominees’ energy and expertise will bring significant value to the work of the council and ultimately to the future of Family Promise, according to Miniutti.
Those on the council will review and advise on proposals – such as program expansion or policy changes – and share feedback via survey, email and video conference calls. The council meets formally once per month.
While studying for her Bachelor of Social Work from Savannah State in 2014, Bostick began working at Family Promise, then the Interfaith Hospitality Network. This experience changed her understanding of homelessness to something that put children and families on the forefront. She was hired permanently to Family Promise in 2016 and was made director shortly after earning her Master of Social Work from Valdosta State University in 2015. At Family Promise, Bostick puts her passion for homeless children and families to work, giving them resources to build independent lives.
“I am honored to have been tapped to serve on the National Family Promise Affiliate Council. I look forward to a productive and engaging exchange of ideas with other members as we move forward and introduce new ways in which to help the families who come through our programs,” Bostick said. “Now more than ever, our clients are depending on us as we all face uncertain conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s reassuring to know that Family Promise is committed to finding new and innovative ways to continue offering the support we’re known for.”
For more information on Family Promise, please visit www.familypromisece.org, email info@familypromisece.org or call 912-790-9446.
