October 19, 2022 - The Savannah Jaycees are set to host their annual Trunk or Treat event, giving area kids a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit.
They invite the Savannah community to join them on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12-2 p.m. in the Savannah Jaycees parking lot, located at 101 Atlas St. This festive event is free and open to the public. In addition to candy, there will be festive food, family-friendly activities and games galore.
