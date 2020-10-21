October 21, 2020 - Step Up Savannah will be hosting its Step Up to Strike Down Poverty Annual Meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
Step Up Savannah’s 15th annual meeting will highlight the progress of the organization in its fight against poverty in Chatham County. The event will focus on programs and resources provided by Step Up Savannah and raise awareness for the racial and gender wealth gap of women.
“In the Savannah-Chatham Community, studies show that single female, head of households, ages 18-34 make up the largest group of individuals facing asset poverty. This group of mothers was already facing many challenges. When the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, it exposed the deeply rooted inequities and existing resource divides for single mothers in our community,” said Step Up Savannah Executive Director Alicia Johnson.
The annual meeting will feature guest speaker Dominique Derbigny, Deputy Director for Closing the Women’s Wealth Gap. Derbigny has spent the past decade working in collaboration with nonprofit organizations across the country to create a more equitable society and economy.
“We must create a society and economy that recognizes the inherent value of all different types of labor, and ensures everyone can live with dignity, have self-determination, and thrive,” said Derbigny.
The event is free and open to the public with registration required. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p_TtPBRMQjKKYgihgA3Y9w.
