October 23, 2020 - Dozens of teams will tee off Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 for the annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament at The Club at Savannah Harbor, 2 Resort Dr., hosted by the Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire. As in previous years, countless community volunteers have committed to help ensure the success of the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit club and a means for honoring the memories of those we have lost both in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and in our community. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the date of the tournament, typically held Sept. 11, was pushed back to ensure safety precautions could be put in place.
The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. and will include visits from area first responders who will showcase their life-saving equipment. Two Hundred Club President Mark Dana and other supporters will speak before golfers are dismissed to their carts and sent out on the course with a shotgun start at 9.am. Food and beverages will be provided on the course.
Golf tournament sponsorship opportunities exist at various levels, including a $300 GPS Hole Sponsorship, $150 Standard Hole Sponsorship, $700 Big Ticket Team, $1,200 Legacy Sponsorship, $2,500 Hero Sponsorship, and $5,000 Valor Sponsorship. Additional sponsorship opportunities include the putting contest where participants pay $5 for two putts and raffle prizes.
“We are so thankful we are able to safely host our annual golf tournament this year so we can still interact with our community, get them involved in the 200 Club’s mission, and pay tribute to the fallen heroes here in our region who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice,” Dana said. “Since canceling our biggest fundraiser of the year, the Savannah Mile, our organization has lost necessary funds needed to continue our mission, so we are beyond grateful to our sponsors and donors for their dedication to our cause, and to the volunteers who invest countless hours of their own time to put these events together in honor of our first responders.”
The Two Hundred Club is a 501(c) (3) organization who “cares for those who care for us” by providing for the surviving spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or sustain critical injuries in the line of duty. The organization serves a 20-county area within Georgia and South Carolina. All proceeds from this event will go directly toward supporting the families of fallen heroes. The Two Hundred Club provides a one-time financial contribution to the surviving family members and provides a fully paid college education – including tuition, room and board, textbooks and a computer – to a fallen first responder’s children and spouse.
For more information or to sign up for the golf tournament please contact Liesl Tanner at 912-721-4418 or email Liesl.Tanner@SavannahLodging.com.
