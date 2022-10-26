October 26, 2022 - Nine Line Foundation and Nine Line Apparel are ready to host this year’s Heroes Weekend festivities. This 3 day event is Nine Line Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, and 100% of proceeds will be used to support homeless and wounded veterans in the Savannah and Brunswick communities.
The event kicks off with the Auction and Dinner at Savannah Station on Thursday, Oct. 27. The doors open at 6 p.m., and will feature a premium open bar, a selection of auction items from generous sponsors, and a delicious catered dinner.
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Honoring Our Heroes Golf Tournament will take place at the Club at Savannah Harbor. The event will kick off with a shotgun start, and will include awards for Best Ball, and lunch and refreshments.
Saturday will mark the 9th Annual Run for the Wounded, this year including a 5K, 10K, and 10 Miler. Taking place at beautiful Berwick Plantation, the runners will step off at 7:30 a.m. All participants will receive a Nine Line Apparel T-shirt, and a finisher race medal. There will be free parking near the race start line at Coastal Cathedral Church, and packet pickup will be available Friday prior to the race at Nine Line Apparel - 450 Ft Argyle Rd Savannah, GA 31419 location.
