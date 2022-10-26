Heroes Weekend.png

October 26, 2022 - Nine Line Foundation and Nine Line Apparel are ready to host this year’s Heroes Weekend festivities. This 3 day event is Nine Line Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, and 100% of proceeds will be used to support homeless and wounded veterans in the Savannah and Brunswick communities. 

The event kicks off with the Auction and Dinner at Savannah Station on Thursday, Oct. 27. The doors open at 6 p.m., and will feature a premium open bar, a selection of auction items from generous sponsors, and a delicious catered dinner. 

