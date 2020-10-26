October 26, 2020 - The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) has extended the deadline for online applications for their Angel Tree program to Oct. 30, 2020. Less fortunate children throughout the greater Savannah community can be registered as an angel and will be provided with Christmas gifts and food.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program delivers Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in our community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their Christmas tree.
Typically, TSA distributes flyers to schools, churches, and community groups to announce that the application process has begun. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has taken to a more “contactless” approach this holiday season to allow for the recommended safety precautions. Participants can find the application online at https://saangeltree.org/.
“This year due to COVID-19, more people than ever in our community are struggling to make ends meet. The Angel Tree program helps families in need by providing new clothing, toys, and food to over 1,600 families and 2,700 children,” said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “We hope to continue this effort as we expect to see an increase in the number of families that need our help this holiday season due to the pandemic. We encourage those that need assistance to apply online today – all personal information is kept private. All donations and gifts are greatly appreciated not only by us, but by the families whose Christmas will be blessed because of this program.”
Applicants that wish to apply in-person can provide the necessary documents to complete the application process at the TSA Community Center, 3000 Bee Road, Savannah. For any further information, please call the Community Center at 912-352-7584.
The Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart for an Angel Tree Registry. Toys purchased through this site are given to those angels who have not been adopted. If you would like to donate to this program, visit the Walmart live registry at http://bit.ly/TSAWalmartRegistry.
The Salvation Army has served greater Savannah for the past 120 years and has always supported the most vulnerable in our community. Whether the community is affected by COVID-19, hurricanes, floods, fires or the Spanish influenza that impacted the world over a century ago, The Salvation Army continues to serve those who need it the most. For more information about TSA, please visit www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or call 912-200-3004.
