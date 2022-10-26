Becoming Gendered Lecture Series.png

October 26, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum has announced a new series of free adult education classes, “Becoming Gendered: Gender Identity in Africa”. This three-part series will feature classes “Creating Gender, Making Art”, “Gender through the Igbo Lens”, and “Mukanda Models of Gender”.

Each class will be led by Edwin Hamilton Johnson, Ph.D. and will focus on gender within the context of traditional, sub-Saharan, African societies. Although gender is often defined in terms of biology, this series will focus on the culturally sanctioned and derived nature and significance of gender identity. This lecture series will look at initiation societies, masquerades, and other practices that perpetuate cultural norms relating to gender.

