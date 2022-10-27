October 27, 2022 - Brightside Child & Family Advocacy will host their annual meeting and breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to honor the volunteers and community partners who work tirelessly to change the stories of children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Chatham County.
This year’s theme is “Introducing: Brightside Child & Family Advocacy.” Brightside Child & Family Advocacy, formerly Savannah/Chatham CASA, has provided advocacy for children in foster care for the last thirty years. At the beginning of this year, the organization expanded under the name of Brightside to include a supervised visitation and family support center, and become the local council for Prevent Child Abuse Georgia.
