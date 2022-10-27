October 27, 2022 - A tree may not fit in your candy bag, but this treat can be enjoyed for years to come.
Savannah Tree Foundation, an urban forestry nonprofit organization, will distribute 500 free trees to Chatham County residents on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Tricentennial Park on the Coastal Heritage Society grounds. With a festive “Trick or Trees” theme, the event will also host kid-friendly environmental education activities by Chatham County’s Environmental Program, City of Savannah, Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, 100 Miles and others.
“Trick or Trees” will have 14 species of native trees to choose from, ranging from shade trees to fruit trees. Arborists will be on site to ensure residents learn the benefits of trees and pick out the right tree for their yard. All trees are free and are sponsored by State Farm® through the Arbor Day Foundation T.R.E.E. program.
“Savannah Tree Foundation is excited to be hosting our biggest tree giveaway ever! We’ve selected several native trees that can be hard to find at your local garden center, which helps us diversify Chatham County’s tree canopy,” said STF Executive Director Zoe Rinker, “We are grateful to State Farm® and the Arbor Day Foundation for helping get these trees into the community.”
The tree giveaway kicks off a new initiative by Savannah Tree Foundation to distribute hundreds of trees to homeowners for planting on private property. The nonprofit has planted over 5,000 trees in its 40 year history, and has the ambitious goal of planting 5,000 more trees by 2030. With more than 80% of land in Chatham County is privately-owned, the organization is growing its mission to include more tree giveaways and front yard plantings, especially in marginalized neighborhoods in west Savannah.
“These neighborhoods often lack large, publicly-managed spaces, making it difficult to carry out community tree plantings. Instead, we will distribute trees to homeowners for planting on private property, resulting in multiple homeowner benefits including reduced utility costs, increased property value, and increased climate change resilience,” said Program Director, Jake Henry.
For example, property in a low lying area may benefit from a bald cypress to absorb stormwater runoff, while a live oak or tulip poplar will grow rapidly to shade a sunny front yard, and keep a house cool in the summer. Residents can plant trees on their property when tree planting season in Savannah begins Nov. 1. Get a free tree at Trick or Trees and help grow our future urban canopy. Learn more at savannahtree.org/trick-or-trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.