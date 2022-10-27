trick or trees postcard.png

October 27, 2022 - A tree may not fit in your candy bag, but this treat can be enjoyed for years to come.

Savannah Tree Foundation, an urban forestry nonprofit organization, will distribute 500 free trees to Chatham County residents on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Tricentennial Park on the Coastal Heritage Society grounds. With a festive “Trick or Trees” theme, the event will also host kid-friendly environmental education activities by Chatham County’s Environmental Program, City of Savannah, Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, 100 Miles and others.

