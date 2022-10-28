2022 Harvest Lecture Postcard FINAL_Page_1.jpg

October 28, 2022 - The Davenport House Museum will host its annual Harvest Lecture, Bound to the Fire: How Enslaved Chefs Helped Invent American Cuisine at 6:30 p.m. November 10 at the Second African Baptist Church, located at 123 Houston St. in Savannah. This year, Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz will draw upon archaeological evidence, cookbooks, plantation records, and folklore to present a nuanced discussion of the lives of enslaved plantation cooks from colonial era through emancipation and beyond and how it has shaped American cuisine today.

The Harvest Lecture is presented by the Davenport House Museum and sponsored by Gulfstream as a community service and an opportunity for enrichment on topics related to its mission.

