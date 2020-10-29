October 29, 2020 - Savannah's legacy nonprofit is growing, and has a variety of opportunities available. Hospice Savannah will host walk-in interviews on Friday, Nov. 6 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to meet the needs of patients and families throughout Bryan, Liberty, Effingham and Chatham counties. They have part time, full time and PRN vacancies for compassionate, kind and skilled clinical staff both in the community and in their Hospice Inpatient Unit. Extensive training and a superior benefits package are provided.
The H.R. team will meet you in the lobby of their Hospice Inpatient Unit at 1352 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah to facilitate interviews with hiring managers on the spot. Please wear a mask and be prepared to answer COVID screening questions and have your temperature taken.
Current job opportunities can be viewed at www.HospiceSavannah.org/careers
A designated agency of the United Way of the Coastal Empire and only hospice to have earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval™, Hospice Savannah, Inc. also provides progressive illness management through the Steward Center for Palliative Care, support for unpaid family caregivers through the Edel Caregiver Institute, and help for our community’s bereaved through Full Circle Grief & Loss.
