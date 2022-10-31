October 31, 2022 - Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are inviting community members, church and health ministry leaders, community service providers and others interested in health equity to consider joining its Community Health Advocate (CHA) training program. An upcoming training session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. 

This is the fourth CHA training class that has been offered since the project launched last summer. The program is funded through a supplemental grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to broaden the initiatives of a five-year Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant awarded in 2018. Both grants are administered by Healthy Savannah and the “Y” with the goal of fostering sustainable health equity among Black and Latinx residents in low-wealth neighborhoods and improving COVID-19 and flu vaccine awareness and acceptance in Savannah’s Black and Latinx communities. 

