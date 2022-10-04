October 4, 2022 - Chatham Academy has been awarded a $5,000 grant from International Paper’s Savannah Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support a variety of textbooks in several academic areas.
Teaching students with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD) requires specialized curriculum, approaches and strategies. At Chatham Academy, they work to provide a learning environment that is conducive to the learning need(s) of each student. They understand that our students learn differently and learning styles are strategically matched with various educational approaches and materials for maximum benefits. Specialized instruction using research based approaches such as Orton-Gillingham and Marilyn Zecher multi-sensory Math allows them to create a unique environment where students with learning differences can thrive.
“Textbooks are an essential tool in these methods,” stated Chatham Academy Head of School, Laci Culbreth. “Students with dyslexia often learn with repetition, be it sight, sound, or written. Textbooks – especially decoding books – give a child the opportunity to review material as often as necessary until it is learned.”
As students master reading, they become more engaged in the classroom, and more motivated to read. The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.
“We are pleased to be able to play a part in helping Chatham Academy students be successful. We know that the earlier we can reach them, there is a greater likelihood they will be life-long learners,” said Karen Bogans, communications manager for International Paper’s Savannah Mill.
