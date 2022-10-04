Chatham Academy students will receive new textbooks thanks to a grant from International Paper Savannah.JPG

Chatham Academy students will receive new textbooks thanks to a grant from International Paper Savannah.

October 4, 2022 - Chatham Academy has been awarded a $5,000 grant from International Paper’s Savannah Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support a variety of textbooks in several academic areas.

Teaching students with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD) requires specialized curriculum, approaches and strategies. At Chatham Academy, they work to provide a learning environment that is conducive to the learning need(s) of each student. They understand that our students learn differently and learning styles are strategically matched with various educational approaches and materials for maximum benefits. Specialized instruction using research based approaches such as Orton-Gillingham and Marilyn Zecher multi-sensory Math allows them to create a unique environment where students with learning differences can thrive.

