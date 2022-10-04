October 4, 2022 - Join Renegade Paws Rescue for an evening of elegant wine tasting in support of Wag-O-Ween 2022. “A Toast to Wag-O-Ween” will officially kick off this year’s Wag-O-Ween festivities and will feature the Savannah debut of Rescue Dog Wines, an award-winning wine company with a heart for rescue dog organizations.
“A Toast to Wag-O-Ween” will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion La Belle, a historic mansion located at 410 E. Gwinnett St. in Savannah. All funds raised at the event will go to Renegade Paws Rescue to support Wag-O-Ween and the Sara Portman Community Fund. The Sara Portman Community Fund supports Savannah-area animal rescue organizations through community spay/neuters, education and more.
“We are delighted to support Savannah rescue organizations and share our wines,” said Blair Lott, president, Rescue Dog Wines. “Fifty percent of our profits support animal rescues across the country, and we can’t think of a better way to make our Savannah debut than by partnering with Wag-O-Ween and all the Savannah-area animal rescues it benefits.”
At “A Toast to Wag-O-Ween,” guests will enjoy a variety of award-winning, sustainable wines provided by Rescue Dog Wines, complete with a souvenir wine glass, and hors d’oeuvres by esteemed local restaurants like Noble Fare and 1540 Room. Attendees will also be entertained by Savannah storytelling by Enocha Edenfield, tarot reading with Conjüre912 and live music by Shena Verrett during this spooky, enchanting evening at the historic Mansion La Belle.
“Rescue Dog Wines produces an array of wines and we are excited to bring our entire product line for the tasting,” said Lott. “From whites to reds to sparkling rosé, there will be a wine for everyone.”
For more information about Wag-O-Ween weekend 2022, visit wagoween.org.
