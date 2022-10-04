October 4, 2022 - Join Renegade Paws Rescue for an evening of elegant wine tasting in support of Wag-O-Ween 2022. “A Toast to Wag-O-Ween” will officially kick off this year’s Wag-O-Ween festivities and will feature the Savannah debut of Rescue Dog Wines, an award-winning wine company with a heart for rescue dog organizations.

“A Toast to Wag-O-Ween” will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion La Belle, a historic mansion located at 410 E. Gwinnett St. in Savannah. All funds raised at the event will go to Renegade Paws Rescue to support Wag-O-Ween and the Sara Portman Community Fund. The Sara Portman Community Fund supports Savannah-area animal rescue organizations through community spay/neuters, education and more.

