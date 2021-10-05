October 5, 2021 - Friends of Statts have planned a celebration event to remember their dear friend, renowned artist, graphic designer, musician, and Savannah icon, Jason Statts.
This year’s 12th Annual Statts Fest will take place Oct. 10, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Starland Yard. There will be live music from Joe Nelson and James Pittman, Damon and the Sh*tkickers, and Bottles & Cans. There will also be food trucks, a raffle and Statts merchandise for sale. The celebration of life event will feature remarks by dear friends, a moment of remembrance and a slideshow of photos of Jason throughout the years.
Donations will be accepted at the door with a suggested donation of $10+/person. All money raised will go to Jason’s end of life care and outstanding medical bills.
The brainchild of longtime peers (through Statts’ many associations as a 1996 alumnus of SCAD, a professional art director, illustrator, and local musician), the inaugural Friends of Statts event was held at The Jinx in 2009. Over the years FOS has rallied in various venues and formats, but the essence is always the same: On this occasion in Savannah, we’re all Friends of Statts.
