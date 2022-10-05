Healthy Savannah Explores Equitable Changes at Six Neighborhood Parks.jpg

Members of Charles T. Brown’s Equitable Cities visited Savannah in early September to begin an analysis on the first three of the six parks with Healthy Savannah and YMCA of Coastal Georgia. L-R: Paula Kreissler, J’ Lin Rose, Priyanshu Sharma, Carmen Kuan, and Armand Turner.

October 5, 2022 - Healthy Savannah is working with Charles T. Brown’s Equitable Cities to take a closer look at how parks in several of Savannah’s priority neighborhoods can better serve the surrounding community.

“We selected six parks across Savannah that include Blackshear Park, W.W. Law Park, Feiler Park, Bowles C. Ford Park, Cann Park and Kennedy Park at Carver Heights,” said Armand Turner, Physical Activity Program manager for Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, administrators of a $3.4 million Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant. “Our goal is to see what equitable changes can be made in order for them to better serve their communities and Savannah as a whole.”

