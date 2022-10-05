October 5, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will focus on Savannah’s historic cemeteries as we approach Halloween in America’s most haunted city. Sam Beetler II, director of the City of Savannah Cemeteries Division, will update audiences on this fascinating topic at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at HSF’s headquarters, 321 E York St.
Beetler will focus on caring for city-owned cemeteries and the importance of monument preservation. He has spent the past ten years preserving, restoring, and archiving the monuments and structures of Savannah’s cemeteries.
“People don’t usually think about cemeteries when the topic of preservation is discussed, however, cemeteries can tell us a lot about history just by the monuments and placement of them in the city,’ said HSF Education and Research Associate, Kimberly Newbold. “The city of Savannah is fortunate to have someone like Sam who understands the importance of preserving our city’s historic cemeteries.”
Sam Beetler II’s training includes a BFA in Sculpture from Kent State University and an MFA in Historic Preservation from the Savannah College of Art & Design. This extensive skill set allows him to work on artistic and historic works in a wide variety of settings. His work earned him a 2021 Historic Savannah Foundation preservation award for the restoration of the Ward Mausoleum in Laurel Grove North Cemetery. In 2018, Sam represented the United States in the International Course on Stone Conservation hosted by the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM).
Beetler’s lecture is free for HSF members and $15 for non-members. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. with a pre-lecture gathering at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy a glass of wine. Members may RSVP for the Oct. 20 lecture by emailing Kimberly Newbold at knewbold@myhsf.org. The $15 nonmember registration fee can be paid by visiting HSF’s website, www.myhsf.org. Space is limited, so reservations are recommended.
For more information about the “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series, contact Newbold at 912-483-7294. For information about other HSF events, visit myhsf.org or call 912-233-7787, and follow HSF on their social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
