Sherene LaMarche

October 5, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will focus on Savannah’s historic cemeteries as we approach Halloween in America’s most haunted city. Sam Beetler II, director of the City of Savannah Cemeteries Division, will update audiences on this fascinating topic at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at HSF’s headquarters, 321 E York St.

Beetler will focus on caring for city-owned cemeteries and the importance of monument preservation. He has spent the past ten years preserving, restoring, and archiving the monuments and structures of Savannah’s cemeteries.

