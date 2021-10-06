October 6, 2021 - Historic Savannah Foundation’s Annual Gala will be held in-person at the Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The prestigious gala is hosted by HSF each year to celebrate what makes Savannah special, and to raise the funds necessary for the nonprofit organization to fulfill its mission.
There are opportunities to experience the long-awaited, in-person return of HSF’s legendary Annual Gala, but they won’t last long. Only a few event tickets remain, and sales will cease at close of business on Tuesday Oct. 12. They can be purchased by calling Sue Adler or Colleen Reynolds at 912- 233- 7787. Tickets cost $400 each, and purchasers may choose to support Historic Savannah Foundation by including an extra $50 to become HSF members for a year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HSF is requiring proof of vaccination and masks for entry to the Gala. Attendees must bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as entrance to the event will not be permitted without this proof. All Gala guests, HSF staff, and service staff working the event and in the building during the gala must meet this proof of vaccination requirement. There will be no exceptions made.
