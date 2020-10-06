October 6, 2020 - Find love online during the “PAL at Your Pad” Virtual Adoption Event!
Join Palmetto Animal League Thursday, Oct. 8, as they feature adoptable cats and dogs throughout the day with the help of their friends at Peacock Subaru Hilton Head. The event will include live introductions and Q&A at 11:30 a.m. via Facebook Live and fee-waived adoptions Oct. 8-15, made possible through a generous grant from the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®).
“With everyone practicing social distancing, a virtual adoption event helps us showcase our beautiful, adoptable pets to so many people at one time,” said PAL President Amy Campanini. “Everyone is thinking outside the box this year, and PAL is incredibly fortunate to have the support of our Partner in Rescue, Peacock Subaru, as we find new ways to help homeless pets.”
If you’re ready to find your next great love, make plans to visit Palmetto Animal League’s Facebook page for “PAL at Your Pad” on Oct. 8 to get the inside scoop on some awesome, adoptable pets.
“We’re excited to partner with PAL on their first-ever virtual pet adoption event,” said President & CEO of Peacock Automotive Warner Peacock. “Everyone is adapting in this new environment and we’re hoping this online version of an adoption event will result in a lot of dogs and cats going to their forever homes.”
As another way to support PAL’s no kill animal rescue programs, Peacock Subaru will donate $100 to PAL for every pet adopted in October.
“PAL is a private, non-profit rescue organization with no government funding,” explains Campanini. “This generous offer from Peacock Subaru will not only help the pets at our adoption center find a loving home, but it will also allow PAL to save more animals waiting for rescue.”
You can view PAL’s available cats and dogs anytime on their website at PalmettoAnimalLeague.org
. If you see a pet you’d like to meet, either now or during the virtual adoption event, call (843) 645-1725 to schedule an appointment to visit PAL’s No Kill Adoption Center Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Learn even more about PAL’s adoptable animals from the people who know them best by tuning in to the “PAL at Your Pad” Virtual Adoption Event throughout the day on Oct. 8 at Facebook.com/PalmettoAnimalLeague
. It’ll be a sure way to brighten your day.
