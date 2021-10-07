October 7, 2021 - Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity recently announced its inaugural “Home for the Holidays” Gala at Marriott Savannah Riverfront, located at 100 General McIntosh Blvd. on Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated a grand opening for its executive offices that moved into the same building as the ReStore on MLK Blvd. The Holiday Gala will serve as the largest fundraiser for the fourth quarter of the year for the local nonprofit organization. Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks, dessert, dancing, and a fun game! Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available and can be found here.
Habitats CEO Zerik Samples said, “The Savannah community has rallied and been wonderful to work with. I am excited to have an event that gives our team an opportunity to thank all of our donors, volunteers, and meet new fans at our first Christmas gala.”
