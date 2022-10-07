GR soiree.png

October 7, 2022 - Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation will host the “Save Spectacular Celebration”, which includes an elegant soirée for members, from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 15, at the SCAD Pei Ling Chan Gallery in Savannah. This exclusive Soiree invites new and existing members to celebrate the 50th anniversary for national marine sanctuaries and new Gray’s Reef Ocean Discovery Center dedication taking place that day.

The Gray's Reef Ocean Discovery Center is located at 340 Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd in Savannah and is anticipated to open to the public in early 2023. It will offer free programs, activities, and opportunities for residents and visitors to get involved with Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary and the local chapter of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

