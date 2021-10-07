October 7, 2021 - The Isle of Hope Marina will host a Pavilion-Party fundraiser to raise money for the Wormsloe Tree Replacement Project on the Avenue of Oaks. Out of the 400 trees, 75 need replacing due to storm damage and age.
The event is Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music provided by Fellowship of Love, and arts and crafts will be available to buy for a donation. The suggested entrance donation is $25 or $40 per couple, children 12 and under are free. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided. Beer and Wine will be available to purchase with proper ID.
This project is supported by The Rotary Club of Savannah, The Savannah Tree Foundation, Wormsloe Historic Site, Savannah Country Day’s Rotary Interact Club, Savannah South Rotary, Metro Savannah Rotary, Skidaway Island Rotary, Savannah East Rotary, Richmond Hill Rotary and The Isle of Hope Marina. Open to the public.
For more info visit https://fb.me/e/15TyIL60X or https://www.iohmarina.com or call 912-354-8187. If you are unable to attend and would like to contribute, please write a check to The Rotary Club of Savannah, and mail to: PO Box 11105 - Savannah, GA 31412, Memo: Wormsloe Tree Project
