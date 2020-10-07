October 7, 2020 - Kiwanis Club of Skidaway granted $6,500 to Park Place Outreach, along with nine other local nonprofit organizations that work with underserved children in the Savannah, GA area.
“Kiwanis Club of Skidaway serve Children at Risk. We are so glad to help. We have given $65,000 this year and $1,500,000 to date for our children,” said chair of Kiwanis Grant Distribution Committee and President Elect of Kiwanis Club of Skidaway, Jim Overton.
Since 1988, the organization has worked to raise and distribute funds to the community and local nonprofit organization as a part of their mission to serve the children of Savannah. A few of Kiwanis Club fundraising events include their Annual Chili Cookoff, Pancake Breakfast, and their flag program, “Show Our Colors.”
Other nonprofits that were included in the donation distribution are United Way of the Coastal Empire, America’s Second Harvest- Kid’s Cafe, Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center, Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, Horizons Savannah, Local Outreach Volunteer Educators (L.O.V.E), Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire, Performance Initiatives, Union Mission Inc., and Xcel Strategies Inc.
The money donated to Park Place Outreach will be used to develop an outdoor recreational center and basketball court for the youth residents in the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.