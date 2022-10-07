October 7, 2022 - One Love Animal Rescue received a $3,300 grant from the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), as part of the ASPCA® & Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program, to host a free dog and cat vaccination and microchipping event at Daffin Park (Washington & Waters Entrance) on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The grant will cover core vaccinations and microchipping for owned cats and dogs in Chatham County. No appointments necessary but supplies are limited to the first 75 pets. Services are also limited to 2 pets per household.
One Love Animal Rescue is hosting the event as a part of its Operations Pet Solutions Program, which provides pet owners in need with resources to keep their pets instead of being forced to surrender them. The National Spay Alliance Savannah mobile clinic will provide dog and cat core vaccinations and microchips during the event on Oct. 16 . Vouchers for low-cost spay and neuter services will be provided to interested pet parents. All dogs must be on a leash, and all cats must be in separate carriers. Operation Pet Solutions will have leashes, limited carriers, and pet food onsite for those in need.
“We are grateful to the ASPCA and Subaru for supporting our vision to keep pets with their families by offering free and low costs services. Shelters and rescues are struggling with increased owner surrenders because loving people simply have run out of resources. Operation Pet Solutions bridges the gap and helps pet parents keep their families together. Offering vaccines, microchips, spays and neuters and supplies keeps pets out of the shelter," said Karrie Bulski, CEO & Co-Founder, One Love Animal Rescue.
- Rabies for cats and dogs
- DHPP for dogs
- FVCRP for cats
