October 7, 2022 - One Love Animal Rescue received a $3,300 grant from the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), as part of the ASPCA® & Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program, to host a free dog and cat vaccination and microchipping event at Daffin Park (Washington & Waters Entrance) on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The grant will cover core vaccinations and microchipping for owned cats and dogs in Chatham County. No appointments necessary but supplies are limited to the first 75 pets. Services are also limited to 2 pets per household.

