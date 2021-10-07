October 7, 2021 - Veteran Carriers, a local trucking company owned by retired U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control’s Cliff White and Rob Cooch, will host their 2nd annual car show to benefit Fight the War Within and Tactical Air Control Party on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Red Door Auctions located at 300 US-80 Bloomingdale Rd.
“With our annual car show and Trucking for a Cause golf tournament, it’s our way of giving back to the families of our fallen comrades and the local community that supports Veterans Carriers,” states Veteran Carriers Cliff White.
Event Coordinator Tabitha Guy says, “Event registration will start at 7:30 a.m., the show begins at 9 a.m., Best in Show and Top 20 awards will be at noon and the live auction for the 21 auction items will start at 12:15 p.m. We will auction off everything from Yeti Coolers and gift cards from Ardsley Station and Cash & Carry to several 18 layer cakes and a hand painted AR-15 and have family friendly vendors and amazing food trucks on site.”
Founded three years ago and now with over 30 of their employees that are military veterans, VC’s Cliff White and Rob Cooch host two fundraisers, a car show and a golf tournament, for the Tactical Air Control Party. TACP is a small group in the Air Force with 1,500 members that align with the Army echelon, from a conventional echelon to the Rangers to Special Forces.
Visit www.veterancarriers.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.