October 9, 2020 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire was recently awarded a $1,422,500 grant from the City of Savannah as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds will be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the Coronavirus pandemic among homeless individuals and families receiving assistance; and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
Family Promise’s staff has been working tirelessly since the pandemic began in March to house families with nowhere to go, keep families from being evicted, and assist those who were wrongfully evicted. Under normal circumstances, Family Promise works with a local network of churches, the Interfaith Hospitality Network, to house homeless families while they work through the nonprofit organization’s plan for reattaining financial stability and permanent housing. Due to added health and safety restrictions since the pandemic broke out, though, churches have not been able to house families. This left Family Promise scrambling to find appropriate and affordable accommodations for their clients. Furthermore, due to economic instability, donations to the charity are down.
Family Promise is one of the few emergency shelters in the area that allows all members of the family to reside together, while working on their sufficiency plan and getting back on their feet. This grant will greatly assist the charity as it continues to help those left most vulnerable by the pandemic.
“Being awarded this grant is just such an enormous and incredible blessing,” said Family Promise of the Coastal Empire Executive Director Katrina Bostick. “It absolutely could not have come at a better time. We’re doing all we can right now to keep our families housed and fed as they work so hard to improve their circumstances start anew. It’s a relief to know that we will be
able to continue caring for them and to do more in the way of homelessness prevention. Our goal is to make it so that fewer families become homeless in the first place.”
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire works with host congregations to reduce the number of families who are separated when they fall on difficult times and find themselves homeless. The organization has a strong track record in keeping families together, while offering support, programs and resources toward long-term independence.
For more information about Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, please visit https://www.familypromisece.org, call 912-790-9446 or email familypromise@familypromisece.org.
