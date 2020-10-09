October 9, 2020 - The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is holding its annual Butter Braid fundraiser from Oct. 7-21, with a $12,000 fundraising goal to support the organization’s mission during these challenging times.
Butter Braid is the brand name for a type of yeasted pastry product manufactured by Country Maid, Inc., founded in 1991. The company’s story began at a local farmer’s market. There, it’s fan base quickly grew with their Butter Braid pastries. The Danish style, flaky pastry is hand-braided pastry dough wrapped around fruit and other delicious sweet fillings. An icing packet is included to drizzle atop the pastry.
“Butter Braids are a perfect family-friendly dessert for the upcoming holiday seasons that all are sure to love,” said SBT Board President Curt Bryant. “Most importantly, the funds raised are essential to furthering our mission of bringing dance to the wider community at a time when the COVID-19 crisis is affecting us all.”
The nonprofit regretfully cancelled their spring and fall shows due to the pandemic which resulted in loss of much-needed funds through ticket sales. The organization plans to modify their programs considering social distancing requirements. To continue bringing the art form of dance to the community, SBT must have the support and funds needed to acquire the equipment, talent, and platform. Butter Braids are $14 each. To purchase Butter Braids, please email contact@savannahballettheatre.org or call Savannah Ballet Theatre at 912-200-9406 to reserve yours today. Card, cash, or check is accepted. Orders are to be picked up after 5 p.m. on November 6 at the SBT studio, 115 Charlotte Road, Savannah.
SBT is the only classical ballet company in coastal Georgia that provides both dancers and audience members with a full season of professionally staged performances and outreach programming. Although SBT is known for its superior production of The Nutcracker, the company is also known throughout the Southeast for their innovative, original adaptations of popular stories and movies. In addition to these productions, SBT is dedicated to preserving classical ballet through their staged classical productions. It is their mission to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers who train in the studio, and to engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.
For more information about Butter Braids or on the performances, history, and mission of the Savannah Ballet Theatre & School of Dance, please email contact@savannahballettheatre.org or call 912-200-9406.
