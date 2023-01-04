January 4, 2022 - More than 1 million Americans have died of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Departments of Public Health report that nearly 34,000 of those deaths have occurred here in Georgia and nearly 1000 people have died from COVID in Chatham County. 

Although COVID is now considered endemic, that simply means its presence is steady and somewhat predictable, like the seasonal flu. Both are serious illnesses that can lead to hospitalizations and death. The CDC estimates that there have been 9 to 41 million flu illnesses a year between 2010 and 2020 and about 5% to 20% of the U.S. population gets the flu every year. 

