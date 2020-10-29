October 29, 2020 - Decades ago, right after college, my best friends and I spent a long weekend singing, dancing, laughing, talking and imagining our futures. We had no idea what was in store for us. But at some point in that time together, we came up with this collection of inspiring words. We were not even sure when or to what they might one day apply. Even so, I've carried them forward all these years looking for their right place. And I have finally found it.
United Way is coming together to exceed all usual limits.
It is the people of our region coming together to support each other. I am grateful to be a part of it. And I am asking you -- all of you -- to join us.
Whether it is someone giving or receiving assistance, United Way touches most of the 450,000 people who live and work here in our region, through the thousands of donors who give, the 54 nonprofit agencies we help fund, or the direct services we provide to individuals and families where there are gaps.
The organization was founded 82 years ago by leaders of this community for the benefit of the community, to help people live better at all stages of life. It has been sustained decade after decade, generation after generation by community leaders who believe in helping friends and neighbors in need.
Even more, decades ago, a man named Herschel V. Jenkins created a fund for United Way of the Coastal Empire that covers much of the expense of operation which means 95% of every dollar you give is invested back in the community. This kind of trust is extremely rare among all of the more than 1,500 United Ways worldwide.
We have only three weeks left in the 2020 campaign. Please give now. Every little bit makes an important difference and all of it stays right here at home. Never have the needs nor the leadership in giving been more important.
When COVID hit, our community pulled together the United Way Rapid Response Fund with nearly $700,000 to help people who experienced critical loss of income directly related to the pandemic. United Way and our partners have disbursed more than $600,000 to nearly 2,000 people, mostly to help them retain safe, stable housing. As a precaution at the beginning of hurricane season, we moved $50,000 back to a disaster relief fund. Well over 90% of those assisted by the response fund so far never needed help before the pandemic. Our United Way was there for them and would be here for you should you ever need us.
The pandemic response effort was multiplied when the City of Savannah and Chatham County asked United Way to administer CARES Act funds distribution for the community. The additional support has totaled almost $2M so far, helping provide stability to more than 2,000 additional people.
I joined United Way of the Coastal Empire on February 3, 2020, just weeks before we began to feel the impacts of the pandemic directly. This time in our history has been an enormous challenge for everyone I know, but even in the midst of the struggle, I have received many gifts: I have seen the work ethic and abilities of our UWCE team, responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization. I have witnessed the great power of dedicated volunteers in a multitude of capacities. I have come to understand the deep and significant impacts of the programs offered by the 54 agencies our Community Fund supports. I have stood amazed at the incredible generosity of local businesses and individuals, giving and encouraging others to give. I have learned that United Way is a far more beautiful thing than I ever knew.
Coming together to exceed all usual limits. Please join us in any way you can.
Brynn Grant, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire
