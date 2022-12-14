December 14, 2022 - Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, announced that SCI President Patti Lyons has been honored by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff in the Official Congressional Record for her 25 years of service to the Coastal Georgia Community
Senator Ossoff honored Lyons for her commitment and dedication to ensuring older adults are cared for in our community. Since 1997, she has served as President of Senior Citizens, Inc. where she has dedicated her career to caring for our seniors in the Coastal Georgia area.
Earlier this year, Ossoff delivered meals to seniors with Lyons and witnessed the joy and impact she has on this community. As Ossoff stated to Congress, “Mr. President, as a Georgia U.S. Senator, it is my honor to commend Patti Lyons for her 25 years of service to the Coastal Georgia Community as President of Senior Citizens, Inc. Patti Lyons has dedicated her career to helping our seniors, oftentimes the most vulnerable among us.” Ossoff continued, “I had the honor of delivering meals to seniors alongside Patti earlier this year. The smile Patti’s warmth and joy brought to seniors’ faces on their doorsteps were priceless and it was obvious the amazing impact she has on people’s lives every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.