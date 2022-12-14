December 14, 2022 - Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, announced that SCI President Patti Lyons has been honored by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff  in the Official Congressional Record for her 25 years of service to the Coastal Georgia Community 

Senator Ossoff honored Lyons for her commitment and dedication to ensuring older adults are cared for in our community.  Since 1997, she has served as President of Senior Citizens, Inc. where she has dedicated her career to caring for our seniors in the Coastal Georgia area.

