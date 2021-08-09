August 9, 2021 - YMCA of Coastal Georgia recently announced the addition of Rebecca Lehto to its staff as association childcare director. In this role, Lehto will provide day-to-day site and operations coordination and supervision essential to the ongoing success of YMCA’s various childcare programming.
Lehto has previously worked closely with many YMCA programs, including with several association Ys during their Quality Rated process. She has worked with nearly a dozen Y BASE programs conducting trainings and assuring successful Quality Rating. She comes to the association corporate office having already established relationships with various Y site directors. Lehto was also named the 2020 Technical Assistance Specialist of the Year by the Georgia Association for the Education of Young Children, and holds a master's degree in education, secondary education curriculum and development from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
Information about Y BASE before- and after-school childcare programming can be found at YMCAofCoastalGA.org. Job opportunities are also available for qualified individuals, featuring competitive pay, excellent benefits, flexible hours and a retention bonus. Inquire further at YMCAofCoastalGA.org/Jobs or call (912) 354-5480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.