October 8, 2021 - Royceann Friedman has joined the American Heart Association as Director of Development in the Southern Coast Market. Friedman will be responsible for the area’s signature events the Southern Coast Heart Ball and Savannah Go Red Luncheon.
Friedman is a veteran communications professional with significant experience in public relations, marketing management, and sales. She has worked with for a diverse range of industries with an emphasis on the design, real estate, and nonprofit sectors, having earned media from the Savannah Morning News to The New York Times and more. Her own writing has been published in many local, regional, and national print and digital publications.
As a fundraising and development consultant, Friedman has created and managed strategic fundraising and marketing campaigns, as well as special events, for several nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities. A lifelong volunteer, she has a long history with the American Heart Association, from volunteering in her youth to serving on the board and Heart Ball leadership team. She is very excited to be associated once again with the organization and its important mission to fight heart disease and stroke.
