August 10, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation, a nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has announced the hiring of their new Director of Preservation and Historic Properties, Ryan Jarles. 

Ryan Jarles was born just outside of Nashville in the hills of Middle Tennessee, which is where his love for history began at the age of 12, when he began volunteering at The Hermitage – Home of Andrew Jackson. He moved to Savannah shortly after high school to pursue a BFA in Historic Preservation from SCAD. Prior to graduating, he completed two internships with the City of Nashville, Tennessee (Metropolitan Historic Zoning Commission, and the Metropolitan Historical Commission), as well as an internship with ACE AmeriCorps (American Conservation Experience). 

