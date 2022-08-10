August 10, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation, a nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has announced the hiring of their new Director of Preservation and Historic Properties, Ryan Jarles.
Ryan Jarles was born just outside of Nashville in the hills of Middle Tennessee, which is where his love for history began at the age of 12, when he began volunteering at The Hermitage – Home of Andrew Jackson. He moved to Savannah shortly after high school to pursue a BFA in Historic Preservation from SCAD. Prior to graduating, he completed two internships with the City of Nashville, Tennessee (Metropolitan Historic Zoning Commission, and the Metropolitan Historical Commission), as well as an internship with ACE AmeriCorps (American Conservation Experience).
Ryan has held full-time positions in House Museums, the National Park Service (Fort Pulaski National Monument), Chatham County/Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission, and most recently as Preservation Planner for the Landmark Society of Western New York. His responsibilities ranged from hands-on preservation initiatives to preservation law and advocacy. Ryan is dedicated to the communities he serves, believing that preservation must always consider the full story and all the facts.
“Historic Savannah Foundation is delighted to have Ryan join our team and welcome him back to Savannah. His extensive experience and passion for preservation is what makes him a great fit for this position,” said HSF President and CEO Sue Adler. “We will enjoy working with Ryan as we advanceHSF’s mission of protecting individual historic buildings and preserving the rich history of our city.”
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts. For more information about the work of the Historic Savannah Foundation, visit www.myhsf.org.
