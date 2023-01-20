January 20, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation, a nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has added new Board of Trustees member Sabrinna Cox.
Sabrinna Cox is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where she earned a degree in theatre production. She went on to earn her MFA in historic preservation at Savannah College of Art and Design, where she discovered her passion for preservation and education. She gained extensive preservation expertise working with Historic Macon Foundation, Celebrate Bluffton, Ethos Preservation, and the Bluffton Historic Preservation Society, before becoming a Professor of Preservation Design at SCAD in 2018. Sabrinna’s experience presenting at multiple conferences and leading preservation exhibit design helped launch her into HSF’s board for Trustees, knowing the importance of their mission.
"Preservation is such an important part of Savannah's story and I am honored to serve on this board to contribute to the preservation of our history," said Cox.
Sabrinna an active member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, DOCOMOMO, APTi and Sigma Pi Kappa, a Historic Preservation Honor Society. She is a past member of Bluffton Historic Preservation Society, SCAD Student Preservation Association, and Ampersand Guild.
“We are so fortunate to have Sabrinna join our Trustees board,” HSF CEO & President Sue Adler said. “Her experience and expertise will bring a valuable and fresh perspective to help us achieve our mission of preserving and saving the unique history of Savannah.”
Cox will serve on the HSF Board of Trustees alongside Austin Hill, Cody Tharpe, Gaye Reese, Michael McLeod, Gregori Anderson, Josh Brooks, Hugh Osborne Jr., Melinda Allen, Sam Carroll, Rebecca Fenwick, Louisa Morris, and Brent Watts.
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 412 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve
its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts. For more information about the work of the Historic Savannah Foundation, visit www.myhsf.org.
