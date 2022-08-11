August 11, 2022 - The Seabrook of Hilton Head, celebrating 40 years of service as a non-profit, tax-exempt charitable organization, has named Sammie Jo Manning Activities Director at The Fraser Health Center. A CMS (The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Five-Star Rated Facility, The Fraser Health Center at The Seabrook of Hilton Head is a licensed and Medicare-certified Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Health Center.
“Sammie Jo is a welcome addition to The Fraser Health Center,” Chris Romick, Executive Director of The Seabrook of Hilton Head, said. “Her experience, personality, and positive attitude greatly benefit our residents and clients.” The Fraser Health Care Center is located on The Seabrook of Hilton Head’s 21-acre campus.
