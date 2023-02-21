February 21, 2023 - The Savannah Jaycees, a leading global network of active young citizens composed of local young adults aged 21 to 40, have announced their 2023 Board of Directors and Executive Officers.
Dan Kamykowski is the 2023 President of the nonprofit organization, and will serve in this capacity until 2024. Kamykowski is the former President Elect, and most recent recipient of the Georgia Jaycee of the Year Award. As president, Kamykowski will supervise the organization’s affairs and activities, as well as, represent the organization within the community and announce all projects of the organization to the public.
“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the Savannah Jaycees as their 2023 President and am committed to continue to advance the mission of our organization, focusing on personal, professional and community development," said Kamykowski.
Shannon Phillips will serve as President Elect on the 2023 Savannah Jaycees Board. As President Elect, Phillips will assist the President in strategic planning for the year ahead. Phillips currently works as Vice President for Abshire Public Relations, and previously served as the 2022 Vice President of Communications for the Savannah Jaycees.
Casey Roberts, Financial Advisor for Merrill Lynch, will serve as Vice President of Membership on the 2023 Savannah Jaycees Board. As Vice President of Membership, Roberts is responsible for attracting and activating new members, as well as communicating and encouraging their involvement in the chapter.
Caroline Holden, Director of Business Development for Abshire Public Relations, will serve as Vice President of Communications on the 2023 Savannah Jaycees Board. As the Vice President of Communications, Holden is responsible for handling all internal and external communications involving the chapter. She will oversee the chapter’s public relations, social media and brand identity.
Jo Hannah Burch, Legal Assistant at HunterMaclean, will serve as Vice President of Community Development on the 2023 Savannah Jaycees Board. As the Vice President of Community Development, Burch will serve as the leader in “community advancement,” identifying needs within the community that the chapter can effect and determining the best way to fulfill those needs.
Tyler Edic, Owner and Operator of Destination Film Co. in Savannah, will serve as Vice President of Facilities. As Vice President of Facilities, Edic is responsible for maintaining the usage and operation of the Savannah Jaycees building, including annual improvements and record keeping of rental income.
Brandon Brunt, Territory Business Manager for Zoetis, will serve as Treasurer on the 2023 Savannah Jaycees Board. As Treasurer, Brunt will act as custodian of all funds both received and disbursed by the Savannah Jaycees.
Donna McMahan PT, DPT, NCS, cert. LSVT BIG, will serve as Assistant Treasurer on the 2023 Savannah Jaycees Board. As Assistant Treasurer, McMahan will assist Brunt in management of the Savannah Jaycees funds and will handle collection efforts of annual dues for membership.
Hannah Alexander, Technical Writer for Gulfstream Aerospace, will serve as Secretary on the 2023 Savannah Jaycees Board. As the Secretary, Alexander will take care of all written documents of chapter activities, including meeting minutes, agendas, and correspondence.
Alec Chappell, Tosca Morgan and Brad Jones will serve as Directors for the 2023 Savannah Jaycees Board. As Directors, they will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s projects throughout the year and assist in management of the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.