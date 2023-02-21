Jaycees Board 2023.jpg

2023 Board Members Pictured (left to right): Brad Jones, Alec Chapell, Donna McMahan, Tyler Edic, Hillary Bradbury, Dan Kamykowski, Brandon Brunt, Shannon Phillips, Casey Roberts, Caroline Holden, Tosca Morgan, Jo Hannah Burch, Hannah Alexander.

February 21, 2023 - The Savannah Jaycees, a leading global network of active young citizens composed of local young adults aged 21 to 40, have announced their 2023 Board of Directors and Executive Officers.

Dan Kamykowski is the 2023 President of the nonprofit organization, and will serve in this capacity until 2024. Kamykowski is the former President Elect, and most recent recipient of the Georgia Jaycee of the Year Award. As president, Kamykowski will supervise the organization’s affairs and activities, as well as, represent the organization within the community and announce all projects of the organization to the public.

