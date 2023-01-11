January 11, 2022 - Savannah Tree Foundation has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. As the community forestry nonprofit starts the next chapter in its 40 year history, the diverse Board of Directors keeps the organization growing with fresh passion and strategic planning.
The newest board members are:
- Brandy Adams, Assistant Manager of Government and Community Outreach, Georgia Ports Authority
- Brandy Adams is the Assistant Manager of Government and Community Outreach at the Georgia Ports Authority. Brandy graduated from Georgia Southern University with a degree in Public Relations. She then began her career as an Administrative Assistant for the Georgia State Capitol, where she worked with many state representatives. As a part of the Authority’s government affairs effort, Adams develops public policies and programs to help local communities, generates support for formal legislation that forwards GPA’s goals, and conducts community outreach.
- Amy Gutting, Realtor, The Gutting Group, RE/MAX Savannah
- Amy Gutting is a realtor with The Gutting Group of RE/MAX Savannah and an Armstrong Alumna. She has a degree in Molecular Biology and has been licensed in real estate since 2007. Gutting serves as Vice President of Public and Community Relations for Savannah Area Realtors (SAR) and is a member of the Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) of the local Home Builders Association (HBA).
- Phillip Zellner, Environmental Design, Inc.
- Phillip Zellner is an ISA Certified Arborist and is the east coast representative of Environmental Design Inc. (EDI). EDI specializes in large tree transplanting, the supply and installation of large trees, and custom growing trees for multi-year projects. During his career, Phillip has been responsible for luxury resort grounds management and was responsible for all of the grounds management at Texas A&M University.
Savannah Tree Foundation is a 501c3 whose purpose is to protect and grow Chatham County’s urban forest through tree planting, community engagement, and advocacy. Founded in 1982, the Savannah Tree Foundation is the oldest urban and community forestry
nonprofit in Georgia. The organization relies on donations and gifts to support its work and the future of Savannah’s trees. To learn more, visit savannahtree.org.
