September 13, 2021 - The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) recently announced its 2021–2022 Board of Directors. This team of women exemplifies an assorted set of skills illustrated by previous experience in community involvement, finances and fundraising, and communications.
The 2021–2022 Board of Directors is as follows:
- Rebecca Strawn | President
- Elizabeth Summerell | President-Elect
- Dianne Talcott | Executive Vice President
- Jennifer Wise | Secretary
- Misty Thompson | Treasurer
- Jan Johnson | At-Large Director
- Kathy Bellios | At-Large Director
- Lisa Muller | Sustainer Director
- Natasha Holmes | Nominating Chair
