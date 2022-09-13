September 13, 2022 - The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah recently inducted its new slate of leadership for the 2022/2023 year, including its new Club President, Will Gruver. Will Gruver is the General Manager of Operations for Jan-Pro of the SC/GA Coast in its Savannah regional office. He handles new franchise owner sales, general operations, and key account relations from Beaufort, SC to Brunswick, GA.
Gruver is excited about this year’s Rotary International theme: Imagine Rotary.
“When first hearing of the Imagine Rotary theme, I realized it fits perfectly with what we do in Metro Rotary. I’m a big picture thinker with big ideas. It’s great to think that you don’t Imagine yesterday, but you imagine tomorrow. Our goal remains the same – we get up each day knowing we can make a difference in our community, region, and even the world,” said Gruver.
His favorite thing about Rotary is the people, both in his club, the region, and those he has met while traveling.
Gruver is passionate about service to the community and has been an active Rotarian with the Metropolitan Savannah Rotary since 2018. He has served on the board as Secretary, in the Membership committee, and is a Paul Harris Fellow. In addition, Gruver has served various other roles in the community including on The United Way’s Community Investments Committee and Youth Development Panel Co-Chair with The United Way, as well as serving in various roles over the years with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Gruver is a graduate of Leadership Savannah, and is a passionate fan of his alma mater the University of Georgia. He can be found at football games in the fall and basketball games in the winter and spring. He is also an avid live music fan and rarely turns down a good concert. He is happily married to Hope Gruver who is a Project Manager for Travelnet Solutions and has an eleven-year-old yellow lab, Katie.
In addition to Gruver, the 2022/2023 board includes President-Elect – Jasmine Mills (Noom & CustomFit Training Center), Immediate Past President – Cecilia Arango (Thomas & Hutton), Treasurer – Tony Uhrich (Hussey Gay Bell), Secretary – Sarah Smith (Enactus), Sergeant at Arms – Chris Corey (Savannah Morning News & SavannahNow), Membership Chair - Katie Joyner (DAI Commercial), Programs Chair – George Seaborough (Chatham Savannah Citizen Advocacy), Co-Service Chair – Kristen Crawley (United Way of the Coastal Empire), Co-Service Chair Chelsea Sawyer, Communications Chair – Jamie Arkins (Hospice Savannah), Foundation Chair, Josh Yates (Green Truck Pub co-owner), Family of Rotary Chair – Destiny Mojica-Taylor (scDataCom) and Member at Large – Jessica Pedigo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.