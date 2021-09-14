September 14, 2021 - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society will hold its 16th annual Buddy Walk on Saturday, Oct. 2, and due to the ongoing pandemic, the walk will be held virtually for the second consecutive year.
“COVID didn’t succeed in stopping Buddy Walk last year, and it won’t stop us this year either," said John Bogardus, president of LDSS. “We’re going virtual once again, and we know we can make it work. Join us, either as a participant or a sponsor! We want to introduce everyone to our wonderful families. Lets put in some miles, raise some money and have a great time.”
The 2021 Buddy Walk will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with virtual opening ceremonies followed by participants of all ages walking in their own locations locally, across the state and elsewhere.
The LDSS hosts the event each year to raise community awareness of the unlimited potential of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for programs and services offered to families in the Lowcountry and surrounding areas.
Anyone who registers will receive a Buddy Walk T-shirt. Individual registration is $10.
Families are encouraged to form teams for the event using the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s website: https://www.classy.org/event/lowcountry-down-syndrome-society-2021-virtual-buddy-walk/e293811.
If your business or organization would like to become a sponsor for the Buddy Walk, go to www.ldssga.org or call 912-663-8573.
