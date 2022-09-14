September 14, 2022 - Step One Automotive Group will present their Local Hero Award to Fight the War Within, a local non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention, during their 33rd monthly Grab-n-Go Meal event for first responders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The event will take place from 11am to 2:00pm at South Savannah Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s location at 8701 Abercorn Street.

“It’s a great pleasure to see how Fight the War Within has grown in the last two years. We were together at August Grab and Go Meals for local heroes in 2020, and now we will honor the FTWW team at the 33rd Step One local hero event! How amazing is that! Step One would like to invite our community and help us serve our 3000th meal and celebrate our heroes!” shared Step One Automotive Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. 

