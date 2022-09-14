September 14, 2022 - Step One Automotive Group will present their Local Hero Award to Fight the War Within, a local non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention, during their 33rd monthly Grab-n-Go Meal event for first responders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The event will take place from 11am to 2:00pm at South Savannah Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s location at 8701 Abercorn Street.
“It’s a great pleasure to see how Fight the War Within has grown in the last two years. We were together at August Grab and Go Meals for local heroes in 2020, and now we will honor the FTWW team at the 33rd Step One local hero event! How amazing is that! Step One would like to invite our community and help us serve our 3000th meal and celebrate our heroes!” shared Step One Automotive Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric.
“This award is immense and we are greatly honored to be recognized by Step One," said Fight the War Within Co-Founder Miranda Briggs. "September is Suicide Prevention Month, and our mission with Fight The War Within Foundation is to connect warriors of all walks to mental health resources. The epidemic of suicide in our nation is a tragedy, and no one should fight their internal battles alone. We are blessed with resources and a community who genuinely cares about mental health, and are proud to be a part of connecting those fighting to another tomorrow."
Step One Auto will serve delicious meals from popular and locally owned Bow-Tie BBQ Food Truck. Visit https://fb.me/e/2BoALaJyO for more details.
Step One Automotive Group is looking for people who make a difference every day. Nominate them for a chance to become a STEP ONE local hero and they can receive a $500 gift card, a weekend in a Jeep Gladiator, a pizza party from DONATOS and dinner for two from Ardsley Station. Nominate your local hero by sending an email to steponelocalhero@steoponeauto.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.