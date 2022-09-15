HUGS_Boo Bash_Artwork.png

September 15, 2022 -  Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) will host its annual Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. in The Grandview Event Center at Hotel Tybee, located at 1401 Strand Avenue on Tybee Island.

The fun-filled evening will feature catering by Kirk Blaine, open bar, music, entertainment by Master of Ceremonies Renee LaSalle, casino games by Monte Carlo Productions, and big-ticket raffle prizes. Guests can “buy” one raffle ticket per every $10,000 in funny money from their casino winnings. This event is open to the public for people 21 years and over.

