September 15, 2022 - Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) will host its annual Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. in The Grandview Event Center at Hotel Tybee, located at 1401 Strand Avenue on Tybee Island.
The fun-filled evening will feature catering by Kirk Blaine, open bar, music, entertainment by Master of Ceremonies Renee LaSalle, casino games by Monte Carlo Productions, and big-ticket raffle prizes. Guests can “buy” one raffle ticket per every $10,000 in funny money from their casino winnings. This event is open to the public for people 21 years and over.
HUGS is a local non-profit organization that provides affordable and accessible professional behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services to children and adults. 100% of individual ticket and sponsorship sales proceeds will benefit Commitment to Community: The Campaign for HUGS. The campaign’s fundraising goal of $4M over the next five years will help expand HUGS’ service areas and establish an endowment fund.
“HUGS has always relied solely on community support to offer exceptional mental health care, but our new fundraising campaign will take us to the next level,” explained HUGS founder and managing director, Andrea Epting. “Our plan is to establish satellite locations in Brunswick and Bluffton. This strategic expansion will allow us to accommodate our existing clientele in these areas and will create the opportunity for additional communities in need to experience the benefits of HUGS’ unique approach to counseling services.”
Tickets for the Boo Bash cost $150 per person, which includes $1,500 in funny money to play the casino games. The dress code will be formal attire (black tie optional) including, of course, a masquerade mask. There are also four sponsorship levels available with varying perks, all including a choice of a HUGS workshop on emotional intelligence in the workplace, self-aware leadership, or authenticity vs. competency in sales.
To purchase tickets or sponsorship packages for the Boo Bash, visit headsupsavannah.org/news-events. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door, so those planning to attend the event are encouraged to buy theirs online ahead of time.
